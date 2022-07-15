Probate No. 2394...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
Probate No. 2394
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION )
FOR DECREE ESTABLISHING RIGHT )
AND TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY AND )
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF )
)
WILLIAM M. THOMAS, )
Deceased. )
)
PURSUANT TO WYO. STAT. ANN. § 2-1-205. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE
TO THE PUBLIC AND ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID PROPERTY:
You are hereby notified that on June 28, 2022, an Application for Decree Establishing Right and Title to Real Property Pursuant to W. S. § 2-1-205 regarding the decedent’s undivided interest in and to mineral interests located in Converse County, Wyoming, was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming
Any action to dispute the facts contained in said Application shall be filed in said Court on or before thirty days after the date that this notice is first published.
DATED July 1, 2022.
JENNIFER GORDY, Applicant
By: /s/ Drew A. Perkins
Drew A. Perkins, Wyo. Bar # 5-2987
Perkins Law, P.C.
1607 CY Avenue, Suite 104
Casper, WY 82604
(307) 315-6177
(307) 315-6188 FAX
Publish: July 13 & 20, 2022 5403
