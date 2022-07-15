Probate No. 2394...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING

Probate No. 2394

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION        )

FOR DECREE ESTABLISHING RIGHT         )

AND TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY AND        )

PERSONAL PROPERTY OF            )

                        )

    WILLIAM M. THOMAS,            )

        Deceased.            )

                        )

PURSUANT TO WYO. STAT. ANN. § 2-1-205.    )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE

TO THE PUBLIC AND ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID PROPERTY:

    You are hereby notified that on June 28, 2022, an Application for Decree Establishing Right and Title to Real Property Pursuant to W. S. § 2-1-205 regarding the decedent’s undivided interest in and to mineral interests located in Converse County, Wyoming, was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming

    Any action to dispute the facts contained in said Application shall be filed in said Court on or before thirty days after the date that this notice is first published.

    DATED July 1, 2022.

JENNIFER GORDY, Applicant

By:  /s/ Drew A. Perkins

Drew A. Perkins, Wyo. Bar # 5-2987

Perkins Law, P.C.

1607 CY Avenue, Suite 104

Casper, WY 82604

(307) 315-6177

(307) 315-6188 FAX

Publish: July 13 & 20, 2022    5403

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.