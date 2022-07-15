Abandoned Vehicle...
Abandoned Vehicle Auction. Green 1974 Chevy Camaro VIN:1S87T4N197722 No license plate, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Blue 1978 Dodge PowerWagon VIN:W26BE8S242875 No license plate, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Gold 1999 Ford F350 SuperDuty VIN:1FDWF37F1XEB03845 license plate:WY06-0508340, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Green 2001 Honda CRV VIN:JHLRD18461C032561 license plate:WY01-2094606, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 1984 GMC HighSierra VIN:1GTHK33W4ES509468 license plate:WY13-0283459, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 1986 GMC VIN:1G5EK18H7GF527113 license plate:AZT38R970940067, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Green 1993 Chevy 3500 VIN:2GCHK39J9P1110327 license plate:WY01-1555513, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 1995 Chevy Silverado1500 VIN:2GCEK19K4S1256501 license plate:WY01-1855243, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Brown 1981Chevy Scottsdale20 VIN:1GCGK24M3BF346951 license plate:WY13-0243506, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Black 200 Ford F250 VIN:1FTNX21F5YED51601 license plate:WY01-2097323, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 VIN:3B7KF23661G234059 license plate:WY01-1763734, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Red 1986 Chevy Silverado30 VIN:1GCHK33W7GS137269 license plate:WY06-0487305, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 1993 Chevy P30 Adventurer VIN:1GBKP37N5P3306762 license plate:AR761010760345, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Red 1987 Chevy CustomDeluxe VIN:1GCGR24N5HJ105306 license plate:WY06-0478336, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Black 1990 Chevy 3500 VIN:1GCHR33N4LF300773 license plate:WY01-2123727, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Blue 1977 Chevy CustomDeluxe20 VIN:CCL247J171445 license plate:WY01-1596041, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Brown 1983 GMC HighSierra VIN:1GTHK33W5DS522048 license plate:CO47G338338, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Orange 1973 Chevy CheyenneSuper VIN:CCZ343B172866 license plate:CO001745011, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Brown 1977 Chevy Silverado VIN:CCL447F323608 license plate:WY05-0659698, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 1984 Chevy Scottsdale VIN:1GCGC23J5ES185146 license plate:TX15230538458095219, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 2002 Chevy 1500 VIN:2GCEK19T521324426 license plate:WY05-0642819, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 2003 Ford F450 PowerStroke VIN:1FDXX47P03EC00321 license plate:WY06-0497255, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Red 1990 Chevy Van20 VIN:1GBEG25KXL7121626 license plate:WY17-0638161, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. White 1986 Chevy Silverado VIN:1GCEK14H1GF321915 license plate:ND5877049, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Red 2005 Ford F350 PowerStroke VIN:1FTWX31P15EB32259 license plate:WY01-2049822, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Red 2001 Dodge Ram1500 VIN:1B7HC16X81S780811 license plate:WY08-0261110, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Red 1982 Chevy Scottsdale10 VIN:1GCEK14H0CF381596 license plate:CO12W239723, owner storage fee due at time of pickup of $1000. Auction will be held July 30,2022 AT noon at 4 Cooper Rd, Glenrock WY 82637. Contact Richard alexander 307-554-0883
Publish: July 13 & 20, 2022 5409
