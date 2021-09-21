CCSD#1-Call for Bids...
CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1
CALL FOR BIDS
Converse County School District #1 is seeking bids for the purpose of selling used equipment. The complete list is available at the Central Administration Office or online at ccsd1.org. The bids will be opened on October 6, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Central Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633-2615.
Sealed bids are to be mailed or delivered to Converse County School District #1 Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633-2615. Converse County School District #1 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to determine who the best and most responsible bidder is and to waive any informality in the bidding. Please be advised, in the event there are less than two (2) bids as of the closing date, the bid closing date may be amended or all bids rejected, in the district’s discretion.
Ryan Igo, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: September 22 & 29, 2021 4929
