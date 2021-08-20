Notice of Intent...
James E. Werner Revocable Living Trust
Notice of Intent to Distribute Trust Estate
You are hereby notified that by instrument dated November 18, 2004, as restated and amended (the “Trust Agreement”), James E. Werner, as grantor and trustee, established the James E. Werner Revocable Trust (the “Trust”), and conveyed certain assets thereto. James E. Werner intends to distribute the remaining trust estate according to the terms of the Trust Agreement.
The current trustee’s name, contact person, mailing address are: Lorrie L. Werner, Trustee, of the James E. Werner Revocable Trust, c/o Craig I. Shanor, Shanor Law Office, PC, 123 W. 1st Street, Suite 620, Casper, WY 82601, (307)266-2949.
Pursuant to Wyo. Stats. Ann §4-10-507, creditors having claims against the trustor or the trust estate shall make such claims in writing to the Trustee within 120 days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, and the time allowed for commencing a proceeding to contest the validity of the Trust or the proposed distribution of the Trustee is 120 days from the first publication of this Notice.
A creditor failing to file his claim or to commence a judicial proceeding to contest the validity of the Trust within the times provided is forever prohibited from making any claim against the assets of the Trust or commencing any judicial proceeding against the trustor of the assets of the Trust.
DATED this 5th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Lorrie L. Werner
Lorrie L. Werner, , Trustee, of the James
E. Werner Revocable Trust, dated 11/18/04
Publish: August 18 & 25, 2021 4860
