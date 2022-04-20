CCSD#1-Public Notice...
Converse County School District #1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public notice is hereby given that a public hearing of Converse County School District #1, will be held at 7:00 pm, on May 10, 2022, during the district Board of Trustees’ meeting, to discuss mills for recreation, EWC BOCES, NE BOCES, and NW BOCES.
Ryan Igo, Clerk
Converse County School District
Publish: April 20, 2022 5258
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.