CCSD#1-Public Notice...
Converse County School District #1
Public Notice
Converse County School District #1 will accept written comments on policy BB –School Board Legal Status. BBAA –Board Member Authority and Responsibilities. BBBE –Unexpired Term Fulfillment/Vacancies. BCB -Board Member Conflict of Interest. BCB-E -Board Member Conflict of Interest Statute. BDB –Board Officers. BDE –Board Committees. BDG –School Attorney/Legal Services. BDH –Board Consultants/Staff Assistants. BEA –Regular Board Meetings. BEB –Special School Board Meetings. BEC –Executive Sessions/Open Meetings. BEDC –Quorum. BK –School Board Memberships. Send written comments to the Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Comments can be received until 2:00 p.m., August 25,2021.
Board policies are online at www.ccsd1.org
Ryan Igo, Clerk
Publish: August 18, 2021 4869
