Public Notice...

Antelope Coal LLC of Gillette, Wyoming has applied for a coal mining permit transfer from the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality of the State of Wyoming. Mining Permit No. 525 will be transferred to Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC of Gillette, Wyoming. The mining permit is located in Township 40 North, Range 70 West, Section 6; Township 40 North, Range 71 West Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18; Township 41 North, Range 70 West Sections 29, 30, 31, and 32; Township 41 North, Range 71 West Sections 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36; Converse and Campbell Counties, Wyoming.. The area is approximately 55 miles north of Douglas, Wyoming. This area may be found on the Teckla, Teckla, SW, Dugout Creek North, and Betty Reservoir USGS quadrangle maps. The operation began in March 1982 and is estimated to continue until 2039.
Information regarding the proposed permit transfer may be reviewed in the office of the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the Converse County Clerk’s Office, Douglas, Wyoming, or the Campbell County Clerk’s Office, Gillette, Wyoming. Written objections to the proposed permit transfer must be received by the Administrator of the Land Quality Division, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W. 17th Street, Suite 10, Cheyenne, WY 82002 before the close of business October 8, 2021. Objections may also be submitted by the same deadline via the Land Quality Division’s electronic comment portal at http://lq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com/. The nature of any objection must relate to the ability of the new permit holder (transferee) to meet the obligations of the permit. The Director shall hold an informal conference if requested, hear the complaint and take action on the application in accordance with Wyoming Statute (W.S.) 35-11-406(p) and the Department’s Rules of Practice and Procedure. The Director shall render a decision on the application within thirty (30) days after the deadline to file objections if no informal conference is requested. An informal conference shall be held within thirty (30) days after the final date for filing objections unless a different period is stipulated to by the parties. The Director shall publish notice of the time, date and location of the conference in a newspaper of general circulation in the locality of the proposed operation once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks immediately prior to the conference. If the Director holds an informal conference, all parties to the conference shall be furnished with a copy of the final written decision of the Director issuing or denying the permit within sixty (60) days of the conference. The applicant or objector may appeal the Director’s written decision after an informal conference to the Council. If a hearing is held the hearing would be conducted as a contested case in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act (W.S. §16-3-101 through §16-3-115) with a right of judicial review afforded as provided in that act and W.S 35-11-406(p)(iv). The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will be mailed a copy of the application mine plan map as given in W.S. §35-11-406(j).
