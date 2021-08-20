Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AMENDED DECREE OF SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Thomas RuBane, RuBane Law PC – www.rubanelaw.com – on behalf of the Estate of Betty Jean DiVall, deceased, has filed an Application for Amended Decree of Summary Distribution in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate № 7197. Betty Jean DiVall died on June 8, 2018, a resident of Los Angeles County, California. At the time of her death, she owned as her sole and separate property, a mineral interest in Sections 31 and 32, T36N, R71W, in Converse County. On March 3, 2021, a Decree of Summary Distribution was entered, which distributed the above described interests. Thereafter, additional oil, gas and mineral interests were discovered in the name of the Decedent, to wit undivided interests in: § 6-35N-71W and § 28-26N-71W. All interested persons in this Estate and proceedings, including creditors, heirs, and devisees, are hereby given notice of this application. If no objections are made to the application before the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication, an Order will be entered accordingly.
Dated August 18, 2021
Thomas RuBane, Wyo. Bar. № 7-5477
Publish: August 18 & 25, 2021 4862
