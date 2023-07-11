DEQ-Bucking Horse...
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to issue a modified Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations (WAQSR) Chapter 6, Section 3 operating permit to the following applicant for the Bucking Horse Plant in Converse County, Wyoming:
Jackalope Gas Gathering Services, LLC
811 Main Street, Suite 3400
Houston, TX 77002
The Bucking Horse Plant is located in Section 15, Township 32 North, Range 72 West, Converse County, Wyoming (approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Douglas, Wyoming). The facility is a sweet gas processing plant.
This permit is being modified to incorporate requirements of a recently issued construction permit. This modification reflects no substantive changes to the estimated yearly potential emissions. Only the modified portions of the permit are open for public comment.
The Division’s Operating Permit contact is Melissa Meares, Operating Permit Program Manager, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 at (307) 777-3784. Interested parties may examine the draft permit, permit application, and statement of basis for the permit at the Division’s Cheyenne office or the Division’s Casper Field Office located at 152 N. Durbin St., Casper, Wyoming, (307) 473-3455. These documents are also available online at the Division’s website (https://openair.wyo.gov), utilizing facility ID F025806 and permit number P0036067 under permits. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Public comments or a request for a hearing must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. local time (Mountain) on August 11, 2023. Requests for a hearing shall be in writing and shall include the name and contact information of the person requesting the hearing, a brief statement identifying the purpose of the request, and a brief statement of the issues to be discussed. Written public comments or requests for a hearing should be directed to the Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. The FAX number for the Division is (307) 635-1784. Comments may also be submitted electronically through the Division’s website (http://aq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com). Comments or requests submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record.
Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: July 12, 2023 6065
