C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes...

Board of Commissioners of Converse County
July 5, 2023
The regular meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. on July 5, 2023. Present in person were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Mike Colling, and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer.
A general County business meeting of elected officials, department heads, and supervisors began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss several topics including introduction of the new Human Resource Director; the Cedar Springs Wind LLC IV application and Industrial Siting Commission meetings; the forthcoming application for the Dutchman solar farm; countywide valuation; production and values; property tax appeals; special district mill levies; Ayres Natural Bridge updates; various community and departmental resources and programs, such as 9-8-8, Emergency Medical Dispatch, Community Health Needs Assessment, and Wyoming Health Fair blood draws; 4-H and Extension updates; inclement weather; accident updates; upcoming trainings; industry and activity; county road conditions; overall County personnel updates and changes; and draft FY2024 budget overview.
Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, provided departmental updates for Special Projects; Maintenance; Surveyor; and IT departments including ongoing subdivisions; janitorial updates; septic permits; road dedications; CCJJC Phase 2 network and power updates; assistance provided to other departments; and other ongoing and approved projects.
Mr. Mark Ayen, District 2 Engineer, and other representatives of the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) provided an overview of the five-year State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for the county, region, and state. Highlights included number of total miles and bridges; cost escalation comparable data; Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding for Wyoming; EV charging stations; the STIP process overview, project map, and document; and completed, ongoing, and new WYDOT road and bridge projects for Converse County.
The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:05 p.m. and reconvened at 1:15 p.m.
Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Management Supervisor, provided departmental updates including inclement weather situations and ongoing projects.
Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff; Mr. Nate Hughes, Undersheriff; and other representatives of the Sheriff’s Department discussed the FY2024 budget. No action was taken.
Mr. Jim Hinkley and Mr. Dave Shaw, Road and Bridge, provided departmental updates including overall permits for FY2023 and various grant updates. Following discussion, Mr. Short moved to authorize the Chairman to sign a contract for K&R Construction for the installation of flexible delineator poles on Antelope Coal Mine Road and Ross Road in an amount not to exceed $53,040; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve a bore permit for Continental Resources for CR33/Willow Creek Road for an underground electrical line; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried.
Mr. Rob Robertson, District Ranger, US Forest Service, Douglas Ranger District, provided general updates for the department including updates on anticipated fire season, which has been low impact nationwide so far this year. The Converse County Wildfire Protection Plan (CCWP) document was discussed, which identifies Wildland Urban Interface (WUI); the CCWP is need of updates. The Commissioners will discuss this project with the Deputy Fire Warden, Fire Suppression Authority, to determine who should lead the project. Fire damage from previous years was discussed, as well as an overview of management plans for forest areas and plans to mitigate future wildfires and ensure any burns that occur burn more naturally.
The meeting recessed at 4:00 p.m. for a County Board of Health meeting and reconvened at 4:35 p.m.
Mr. Short moved to approve a Notice of Award to K&R Construction for the installation of flexible delineator poles on county roads in an amount not to exceed $53,040; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried.
The minutes of the June 19, 2023, regular meeting, and the June 8, 9, and 12, 2023 Budget Work Sessions were approved and ordered filed.
Mr. Short moved to approve:
RESOLUTION NO. 08-23
AMENDING PROHIBITION OF PETS AT AYRES NATURAL BRIDGE PARK, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
WHEREAS, Ayres Natural Bridge Park (“Park) was transferred to the people of Converse County to be held in trust by the Converse County Commissioners on October 3, 1967; and
WHEREAS, the Commission have the authority per Wyoming Statute §18-3-504 et al, to make such orders concerning the property of the county as they deem expedient and necessary to properly care for county property and best serve the public; and
WHEREAS, the Commission adopted Resolution 3-99 on February 2, 1999, thereby prohibiting dogs within the boundaries of the Park with certain exceptions; and
WHEREAS, the Commission believes it is in the best interest of the public for the safety of guests and animals, as well as the preservation and public enjoyment of the Park, to further clarify this language pertaining to animals and pets within the boundaries of the Park.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that no animal shall be allowed to accompany guests within the boundaries of Natural Bridge Park, other than any animal that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability, as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any service animal at the Park should be identifiable via a certification card or papers and/or by being fitted with a special collar or harness clearly marked “service animal”.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that no other animals or pets shall be allowed within Park boundaries.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that any person found to be in violation of this resolution may be found guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars and zero cents ($100.00) for each violation. A citation alleging a violation of this resolution may set the bond amount of twenty-five dollars and zero cents ($25.00) in lieu of mandatory court appearance.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED this 5th day of July 2023.
FOR THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
/s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
ATTEST:
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk
Mr. Grant seconded; it was noted for the record that this resolution clarifies and amends existing language and is not the implementation of new practices; motion carried.
Mr. Short moved to approve the revised Conduct Standards & Policies for County-Appointed Boards; Mr. Colling seconded; it was noted for the record that the new policy will be acknowledged by subsequent board members and that changes comply with existing statutory requirements for specific training; motion carried.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the contract between the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division, and Converse County for the County Health Officer, July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, in the amount of $10,000; Mr. Kaufman seconded; it was noted for the record that next steps include the appointment of the Public Health Officer; motion carried.
Mr. Grant moved to approve the Contract Between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division, and Converse County for health emergency preparedness and response capability in the amount of $96,000 for a term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried.
Mr. Short moved to approve the Certificate of Uncollectable Debt for Mobile Home property taxes in the amount of $4,973.56 as presented by the County Treasurer; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried.
Mr. Short moved to authorize a letter declining state funding for problematic gambling per W.S. 9-24-104, thereby allowing the money to be kept at the state level for program funding; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried.
Mr. Kaufman moved to approve the Employee Assistance Program Agreement between the County and Jerry Post for WYEAP (WY First Responders Network) services for Sheriff’s Dept. employees (access to mental health care) for an annual cost of $3,000 and for a term from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried.
The regular meeting adjourned at 6:02 p.m.
A special meeting of this Board will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. for the FY2024 County Budget Public Hearing, unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within the Community Room; and a regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, both located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the Clerk’s Office by the Thursday before the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244.
James H. Willox, Chairman
ATTEST:
Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: July 12, 2023 6066
