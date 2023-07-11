City of Douglas Special Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, April 6, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kim Pexton called the Special Meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator (CA); Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk (CC); Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer (ASD); Todd Byerly, PD Chief (PC); Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – April 6, 2023. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Public Interviews: Item 4a. Applicant Interviews for Douglas City Council Vacancy. The City Council interviewed the following applicants: Joshua Valk, David Hulshizer, John Bartling, and Leroy Kingery. The same questions were asked of each applicant. Public Comments: None. Executive Session: Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to recess into Executive Session for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(II). Motion carried 4-0. City Council moved into Executive Session at approximately 6:41 p.m. and reconvened at approximately 7:17 p.m. Council Appointments: Item 7a. This Council Vacancy is to fill the position vacated by Councilperson Kim Pexton, and will be for the term of April 10, 2023 to December 31, 2024. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to appoint John Bartling as a City of Douglas Councilmember to fill a vacated position until the next general election and for a term ending December 31, 2024. Motion carried 4-0. Mayor Pexton thanked all the applicants, all were very good and it was a difficult and lengthy discussion to decide, she encouraged all of the applicants to get on boards within the community. Adjourn: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to adjourn the April 6, 2023, Special City Council meeting at approximately 7:19 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/Kim Pexton, Mayor
Publish: July 12, 2023 6061
