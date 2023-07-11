City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, May 8, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator (CA); Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk (CC); Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer (ASD); Todd Byerly, PD Chief (PC); Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director (CDD); John Harbarger, Public Works Director (PWD); Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – May 8, 2023; Item 3b. Warrant Register: April 2023. Councilperson McNare requested to amend the agenda and remove item 6f and to remove the payment for Mayor Kim Pexton from the warrant register. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as amended. Motion carried 5-0. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to the payment to Mayor Kim Pexton for mileage. Motion carried 4-0-1, Mayor Pexton abstained. Public Comments: Loyle Smylie, citizen: Mr. Smylie inquired into Mayor René Kemper’s portrait missing from the hallway. Staff informed him it was being updated with her dates of service. Presentations/Proclamations: Item 5a. Proclamation: National Police Week – May 15-21, 2023. Councilperson Schmidt read the proclamation into the record. Item 5b. Proclamation: National Public Works Week – May 21-27, 2023. Councilperson Hershberger read the proclamation into the record. Mayor Pexton thanked members of the Police Department and Public Works Department for their dedication and hard work. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Premise Amendment: Round Rock Entertainment LLC DBA LaBonte Bar. CC Kokesh provided an overview of the request for an additional disbursement area, staff recommends approval. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve the premise amendment as presented for the Retail Liquor License held by Round Rock Entertainment LLC DBA LaBonte Bar, for an additional dispensing area within the section of the property identified as the “Longhorn Room.” Motion carried 5-0. Item 6b. Appointment of Community Facility Task Force Members. CA Cox requested this item be tabled to allow for the council to interview applicants. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to table the appointments until after the City Council interviews applicants on May 22, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6c. Bid Award: Municipal Solid Waste Hauling. PWD Harbarger indicated the previous bids were rejected, and this was the only bid received this time, the concerns of after-hours access have been worked out and he feels they will do a good job as they have previously. Discussion followed regarding the bids received, with an additional bid received after the bid period closed. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to accept the bid from Express Disposal in the amount of $379.00 per load with a $3.00 fuel surcharge per load per $0.10 increase above $2.30 a gallon of diesel for the hauling of Municipal Solid Waste to Casper, and authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6d. Change Order No. 3: Water Treatment Plant Miscellaneous Improvements Project. PWD Harbarger indicated this will balance the final contract price for the budget, less materials were needed than were included in the bid. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to accept Change Order No. 3 for the Water Treatment Plant Miscellaneous Improvements Project as presented, for a decrease of $13,375.00, to balance the installed quantities of materials with the bid quantities of materials, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6e. Service Agreement: Williams, Porter, Day & Neville, P.C. CA Cox indicated this would provide separate legal counsel for the Board of Appeals. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the agreement for services between the City of Douglas and Williams Porter Day and Neville as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Directors Reports: Public Works Department, Community Development Department, Police Department, Administrative Services/Treasurer’s Department, Clerk’s Department. Administrator’s Report: Item 8a. CA Cox provided an update on the Arts & Culture Board of Trustees; the openings being advertised for. The focus of staff has been preparing the budget, there was the recent Strategic Doing meeting, and both will be aligned with each other. All of those documents have been sent out to councilmembers for review and in preparation for the budget meeting. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 9a. Mayor Pexton thanked the Boys & Girls Club for their May Day gifts. Councilperson McNare thanked CA Cox and ASD Nicol for their hard work on the budget. Community Updates/Events Calendar: Item 10a. QUORUM NOTICE: May 15, 8am-5pm: Budget Work Session, City Hall – Upstairs Conference Room; Item 10b. Event Calendar. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to adjourn the May 8, 2023 Regular City Council meeting at approximately 5:49 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/Kim Pexton, Mayor
