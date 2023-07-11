City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, June 26, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:32 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Kim Pexton; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Ron McNare was absent. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator (CA); Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk (CC); Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer (ASDT); Todd Byerly, PD Chief (PDC); Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director (CDD); John Harbarger, Public Works Director (PWD); Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Kristen Shaw, Team & Community Liaison (TCL). Wyatt Litzsinger led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 26, 2023; Item 3b. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – June 12, 2023; Item 3c. Minutes: Special City Council Meeting – June 15, 2023. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2023-20, a Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Fiscal Year 2023. Mayor Pexton opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:35 p.m. ASDT Nicol provided an overview of the amendments included within the resolution. No public comments were received either in favor or against the resolution. Pexton closed the public hearing at approximately 5:36 p.m. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2023-20 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Presentations/Proclamations: Item 6a. Introduction of New Staff/Promoted Staff Members. Kristen Shaw: CA Cox introduced new staff member, Kristen Shaw, who is the has filled the new Team & Community Liaison position at City Hall. Red, K-9: Officer Willie Knight introduced Red to the City Council and had her perform a search to demonstrate her abilities. Council Action Items: Item 7a. Ordinance No. 1022, an Ordinance Amending Chapter 2.84 of Title 2 of the Douglas Municipal Code to Increase the Compensation of Elected Officials and Setting the Effective Date, Final Reading. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Ordinance No. 1022 as presented on its Final Reading. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7b. Ordinance No. 1024, an Ordinance Amending Sections 6.04.020 and 6.08.080 of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Animals at Large, First Reading. Attorney Armstrong provided a brief overview of the ordinance, noting it will provide discretion to the police department when the animal shelter is at capacity. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve Ordinance No. 1024 on its First Reading. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7c. Ordinance No. 1026, an Ordinance Amending Section 15.04.010(C) of the Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Building Permits, First Reading. CDD Chaffin provided an overview, noting the change would allow the council to waive fees to non-profits. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve Ordinance No. 1026 on its First Reading. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7d. Resolution No. 2023-17, a Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of One Monthly Pass for the Douglas Landfill to Residents Who Pay for Sanitation Services on Their Monthly Utility Bill. PWD Harbarger presented the resolution, noting this would be for vehicles 8 feet and under. Councilperson Bartling expressed his excitement for this resolution and hope that it would encourage residents to use the landfill. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2023-17 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7e. Resolution No. 2023-19, a Resolution Authorizing the Submission of an Application for Federal Funding Through the Transportation Alternatives Program Administered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for City of Douglas for the Purposes of the Richards Street Pedestrian Project. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-19 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7f. Memorandum of Understanding: School Resource Officer Program. PDC Byerly provided an update to Council, additional language was added regarding severability of the contract obligations. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Memorandum of Understanding Between the City of Douglas and Converse County School District #1 for the School Resource Officer Program as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7g. Contract Agreement Amendment No. 2: Custodial Services. PWD Harbarger reviewed the contract amendment, stating the request for an increase was due to increase of material costs supplied by the vendor. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Amendment No. 2 to the contract between the City of Douglas and Debra Coy for custodial services and furthermore authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7h. Contract Agreement: Legal Services. Attorney Armstrong stated this would be for legal representation for the pending Board of Appeals review, which requires an independent attorney from the City’s. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve the Agreement for Services as presented between the City of Douglas and Chapman, Valdez, and Lansing for legal services. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7i. Appointment of Arts & Culture Board of Trustee Members. CC Kokesh provided a brief overview of the action needed by Council to appoint board members. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to amend Resolution No. 2022-28 to a seven-member board from a five-member board. Motion carried 4-0. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to appoint the following individuals to the Arts & Culture Board of Trustees for terms specified: Amanda Smylie, Betsy Varland, and Chaz Kokesh for the term ending June 30, 2024; Chevy Meyer and Shea Burke for the term ending June 30, 2025; Tonya Cox and Michele Carter for the term ending June 30, 2026; and further appoint Michele Carter as the Chairperson. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7j. Bid Award: Public Surplus Items. PWD Harbarger stated this was for fencing material from the Landfill Fencing Project. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to accept the bid of $1,250 from Bedtick Ranch for the purchase of used fence posts and furthermore authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 7k. Change Order No. 1 – Pearson Road Mill & Overlay Project. PWD Harbarger explained the reduced costs were due to lower quantities of material being used than what was included in the bid. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to accept Change Order No. 1 as presented for Pearson Road Mill & Overlay Project, decreasing total project costs by $9,401.25 and bringing the final contract price to $245,905.75, and furthermore authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation. Motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items Previously Tabled: Item 8a. Resolution No. 2023-15, a Resolution Establishing a Partnership with the Enterprise. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to remove Resolution No. 2023-15 from the table for consideration. Motion carried 4-0. Administrator Cox provided an update regarding a meeting he held with the new Enterprise Director, Morryah McCurdy, he looks forward to working with her and moving forward with the City being added as a voting member of their board. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2023-15 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 9a. Wyoming SHPO Newsletter – Recognizing Douglas Historic Preservation Commission; Item 9b. Dashboards – May 2023; Item 9c. Treasurer’s Report – May 2023. Administrator’s Report: Item 10a. CA Cox provided an update of items that will be on the upcoming agendas; discussions with the County regarding the Joint Justice Center, and the task force for the John Lambert Subdivision study; engineering update report will be sent out after the monthly meeting; reminder that fireworks are illegal within city limits, a joint press release between the Police Department and City Hall will be released; update on Cedar Springs IV Project, the City’s request for $500,000 was accepted with no changes to the application; Council and staff will need to discuss the direction we want to take with the Landfill; update on the proposed development by Maverick and staffs desire to have a third party do an traffic impact study; the Police Department has started working on their Strategic Doing Outcomes, the Business Alliance and Citizens Academy; staff is keeping an eye on truck parking on Brownfield Road; Mary Colbert has agreed to be the champion for Douglas in regards to the State’s proposed shooting range; staff has started establishing community partners for implementing Strategic Doing. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 11a. Councilperson Hershberger expressed his appreciation for how well the situation was handled at NARM when the tornado hit, it was amazing to see all of the regional emergency service teams respond and work together. Councilperson Bartling expressed the same appreciation; everything ran smooth like it had been rehearsed. Bartling stated Council had received a thank you card from employees regarding the passage of the budget resolution, all of the employees are greatly appreciated. All of Council expressed their gratitude for the City’s employees. Community Updates/Events Calendar: Item 12a. Event Calendar. TCL Shaw reviewed upcoming events within the community. Chief Byerly invited everyone to sign up for the team challenge at the 4th of July Celebration, and to come enjoy the event. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to adjourn the June 26, 2023, Regular City Council meeting at approximately 6:13 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/Kim Pexton, Mayor
Publish: July 12, 2023 6064
