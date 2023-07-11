City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, May 22, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator (CA); Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer (ASD); Todd Byerly, PD Chief (PC); Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director (CDD); John Harbarger, Public Works Director (PWD); Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – May 22, 2023; Item 3b. Minutes: City Council Work Session – April 24, 2023; Item 3c. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – April 24, 2023. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: Jane France, Representative for Harry Washut – Ms. France expressed her clients desire to annex into the city, asking for the appeals process to move forward or for sewer services to be given while the annexation agreement is worked out, this is negatively impacting her client’s business profitability. Aaron Lore, citizen – Mr. Lore requested the Council appoint someone to be the spokesperson for Douglas and Converse County, to advocate for our community to have the State’s proposed shooting range built here, they are establishing a task force in Cheyenne, and it would be good for our voice to be heard. Lore also asked if the City would write a letter of support for having the river restocked. Presentations/Proclamations: Item 5a. Introduction of New Staff/Promoted Staff Members. CA Cox introduced new staff member, Mark Porter, who has joined the landfill crew. Item 5b. Douglas Historic Preservation. Julia Evins, Chairperson of the Douglas Historic Preservation Commission, thanked the Council for their support, they have welcomed three new members this last year, she reminded everyone that May is National Historic Preservation month. Evins gave an overview of the commission’s annual report, the anticipated approval of the South Douglas Residential Historic District and development of tour, and trainings members have attended. Evins presented Doug Fenton with the Historic Preservation Award for his work to register the Douglas Wyoming Army National Guard Armory on the National Register of Historic Places, without his many hours of dedication, it wouldn’t be possible. Council congratulated Mr. Fenton on his award and thanked him for work. Public Hearings: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2023-12, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit for Helping Hands for an Accessory Storage Building (Under 200 Square Feet) and Site Improvements in a GRN Greenspace at 103 S. 8th Street (A Portion of the NW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4, S9, T32N R71W). Mayor Pexton opened the public hearing at approximately 5:55 p.m. CDC Chaffin provided an overview of the property and the request, no comments in favor or opposition to the project, and a recommendation from the Planning & Zoning Commission to approve the permit. Brief discussion followed. Pexton closed the public hearing at approximately 5:58 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-12 as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 7a. Resolution No. 2023-13, a Resolution Authorizing Public Notice for the Sale of Public Property Owned by the City of Douglas, Wyoming. PWD Harbarger provided an overview of the items that the city would receive bids for. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2023-13 as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7b. Appointment of Community Facility Task Force Members. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to amend Resolution No. 2023-07 to change the number of task force members from 5 to 8 members, with the Chairperson being a non-voting member, and to modify the final report due date to October 31, 2023, with the presentation to the City Council at their November 13th meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to appoint Lance Orner Jr., James Shillenn, Mark Rinn, Robert Winney, Aaron Lore, Tanya Seeds, Pamela Graham, and John Rabun to the Community Facility Task Force, and appoint John Rabun as the Chairperson and Lance Orner Jr. as the Vice-Chairperson. Motion carried 5-0. Mayor Pexton thanked all the applicants for applying. Item 7c. Donation Acceptance: Converse County Shooting Fishing & Wildlife. PDW Harbarger stated this would be for a $5,000 donation to be used within 3 years for the installation of a fishing platform on the North Platte River, and a plaque recognizing their donation. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to accept the donation from Converse County Shooting Fishing and Wildlife and authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7d. Bid Award: PD SUV Vehicle. PC Byerly provided an overview of the bids received and recommendation of award. Brief discussion regarding purchasing a 2023 versus a 2024, outfitting costs. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to accept the bid proposal from Fremont Motor’s of Casper, Wyoming in the amount of $45,122.00 and authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents with upfitting costs to be budgeted in the next fiscal year. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7e. Change Order No. 1: Pearson Road. PWD Harbarger provided an overview of the change order providing a 30-day extension on project completion. CA Cox will reach out to the property owner to let them know of the extended completion date. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to accept the zero-cost Change Order No. 1 for Pearson Road Dry Utilities Installation Project and authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7f. Ratification of Memorandum of Understanding: Cedar Springs IV Project. CA Cox stated the deadline was May 19th for submittal, so this would ratify what was submitted. Attorney Armstrong noted that staff will be testifying as part of the request. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to ratify the Memorandum of Understanding between various governmental entities as presented regarding the Cedar Springs IV Project. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7g. Easement Agreement Amendment: CCSD#1. CA Cox stated this is the commemoration of what has been discussed previously. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the amended Easement between the City of Douglas and Converse County School District #1 and authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7h. Reappointment of Municipal Judge. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the appointment of Rick Hollon as the City of Douglas Municipal Judge for the term of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025 as presented. Motion carried 5-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 8a. Dashboards – April 2023; Item 8b. Treasurer’s Report – April 2023. Administrator’s Report: Item 9a. CA Cox provided an overview of upcoming agenda items; the request by Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) for increased commitment of funds as part of their grant application, consideration of requesting there be a county representative on their board, Council expressed desire to discuss further; preliminary cost share estimates for the Converse County Joint Justice Center, Council would like to discuss further as soon as possible; updates regarding current projects, community & team liaison position, use of Jackalope by other entities and how that relates to it being trademarked, delayed opening of the pool due to weather delaying repairs. Cox thanked the Council and City for bringing him on board and shared the Athenian Oath. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 10a. 49th Annual EMS Week: May 21-27. Mayor Pexton thanked all EMS workers for the work they do. PC Byerly announced that the City of Douglas was voted Safest City in Wyoming by SafeWise. Community Updates/Events Calendar: Item 11a. Event Calendar; Item 11b. QUORUM NOTICE: Pioneer Cemetery & Child’s Trail Ribbon Cutting: May 24, 2023, 4pm, Douglas Pioneer Cemetery; Item 11c. QUORUM NOTICE: NEWY Committee Meeting: May 25, 2023, 6:30-8:30 pm, College Inn Bar. Councilperson Schmidt inquired into the Riverside Trailer Court and what the status is. Attorney Armstrong indicated staff is working on an annexation agreement, an agreement could not be reached on an amendment to the original agreement. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to adjourn the May 22, 2023 Regular City Council meeting at approximately 7: 16 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/Kim Pexton, Mayor
Publish: July 12, 2023 6063
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.