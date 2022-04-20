DEQ-Thunder Creek...
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to issue an initial Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations (WAQSR) Chapter 6, Section 3 operating permit to the following applicant for the Steamboat Processing Facility in Converse County, Wyoming:
Thunder Creek Gas Services, LLC
1331 17th St., Suite 1100
Denver, CO 80202
The Steamboat Processing Facility is located in Section 34, Township 33 North, Range 72 West, Converse County, Wyoming (approximately 6 miles west-northwest of Douglas, Wyoming). The facility is a sweet gas processing plant.
The Division’s Operating Permit contact is Melissa Meares, Operating Permit Program Manager, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 at (307) 777-3784. Interested parties may examine the draft permit, permit application, and statement of basis for the permit at the Division’s Cheyenne office or the Division’s Casper Field Office located at 444 West Collins Dr., Suite 1400, Casper, Wyoming, (307) 473-3455. These documents are also available online at the Division’s website (https://openair.wyo.gov), utilizing facility ID F028135 and permit number P0030518 under permits. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Public comments or a request for a hearing must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. local time (Mountain) on May 20, 2022. Requests for a hearing shall be in writing and shall include the name and contact information of the person requesting the hearing, a brief statement identifying the purpose of the request, and a brief statement of the issues to be discussed. Written public comments or requests for a hearing should be directed to the Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. The FAX number for the Division is (307) 635-1784. Comments may also be submitted electronically through the Division’s website (http://aq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com). Comments or requests submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record.
Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: April 20, 2022 5257
