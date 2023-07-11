Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for a Deferred Accounting Order to record a regulatory asset associated with incremental costs related to third-party liability for wildfires in Oregon, as more fully described below:
1. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming. RMP is a public utility subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-l-101(a)(vi)(C) and 37-2-112.
2. On June 21, 2023, pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 37-2-112 and 37-2-115, the Company filed an Application requesting the Commission issue a Deferred Accounting Order to record a regulatory asset associated with incremental costs related to third-party liability for wildfires in Oregon.
3. RMP seeks authority from the Commission to record and defer, for possible future recovery, incremental costs associated with third party claims from the September 2020 Oregon wildfires. The costs identified, accounted, and tracked are the litigation costs that may exceed the Company’s allocated costs included in the approved rate tariff.
4. RMP is not currently seeking recovery of these costs from customers. The requested Deferred Accounting Order, if approved, will enable the Company to seek recovery in the future. If approved, deferred costs will be recorded in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Account 182.3.
5. The total amount of the potential deferral is unknown. Current liabilities are approximately $90 million. Deferred accounting will assist the Company in the ability to track and recover the continuing expenses resulting from the litigation.
6. This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. Interested persons may inspect the entire Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s offices during regular business hours or online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17339). The Application may also be reviewed on line at: https://www.rockymountainpower.net/about/rates-regulation/wyoming-regulatory-filings.html.
7. Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, protest, intervention petition or request for a public hearing in this matter must file with the Commission in writing on or before July 30, 2023. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
8. If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or you wish to file a public comment, statement, or protest, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-644-EA-23 in your communications.
Dated: June 30 2023.
Publish: July 12 & 19, 2023 6057
(0) comments
