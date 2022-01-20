Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PROPOSED REVISIONS TO THE
CONVERSE COUNTY MINIMUM STANDARDS GOVERNING
SMALL WASTEWATER SYSTEMS
A Public Hearing will be held for citizens’ input on the proposed revisions to the Converse County Minimum Standards Governing Small Wastewater Systems on February 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Converse County Courthouse.
The revisions may be reviewed online at: http://conversecounty.org/gov-admin/permit-reg and questions may be directed to the Special Projects’ Office, 107 No. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming or (307) 358-1990.
/s/ Holly S. Richardson, Commission Assistant
Publish: January 19 & 26, 2022 5132
