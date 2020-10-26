Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for an order authorizing the Company to record and defer for future recovery depreciable plant and reserve amortizations for depreciation rates, as more fully described below:
RMP is a public utility, as defined in Wyo. Stat. §37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On October 9, 2020, pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112 and 37-2-115, the Company submitted an Application and exhibits requesting the Commission issue an order authorizing the Company to record and defer for future recovery depreciable plant and reserve amortizations for the depreciation rates approved to go into effect on January 1, 2021.
RMP seeks authorization from the Commission to defer, for future amortization, the level of annual depreciation expense related to the stipulation in the 2018 Depreciation Study (Docket Number 20000-539-EA-18) for rates to be in effect on January 1, 2021. The stipulation was submitted by the Company, the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, and Wyoming Industrial Electric Consumers.
The rates from the 2018 Depreciation Study were included in RMP’s 2020 general rate case (Docket Number 20000-578-ER-20) (2020 GRC) whose proposed rate effective date was January 1, 2021, which aligned with the 2018 Depreciation Study stipulation. The 2020 GRC has been delayed and the rate effective date will no longer occur beginning on January 1, 2021, as the Company requested.
The amount to be deferred annually is approximately $23.6 million. The monthly deferral will be $1,967,393. Deferred accounting will assist the Company in the ability to track and recover the depreciation expense as set forth the 2018 Depreciation Study. The Company states that deferred accounting is appropriate in this case because a delay in its 2020 GRC was caused by unforeseeable circumstances and materially impacts the Company.
This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. Interested persons may inspect the entire Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov/. The Application may also be reviewed on line at: https://www.rockymountainpower.net/about/rates-regulation/wyoming-regulatory-filings.html.
Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, protest, intervention petition or request for a public hearing in this matter must file with the Commission in writing on or before November 6, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or you wish to file a public comment, statement, or protest, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-590-EA-20 (Record No. 15627) in your communications.
Dated: October 12, 2020.
Publish: October 21 & 28, 2020 4378
