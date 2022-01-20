BOCES-Sealed Bids...
LEGAL AD SOLICITATION NOTICE 022.50
Sealed solicitations will be received by the Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA) on behalf of NEW BOCES, Big Horn CSD#1, Big Horn CSD#3, Big Horn CSD#4, Campbell CSD#1, Carbon CSD#1, Carbon CSD#2, Converse CSD# 1, Converse CSD#2, Crook CSD#1, Fremont CSD# 1, Fremont CSD#2, Fremont CSD# 6, Fremont CSD# 21, Fremont CSD#25, Goshen CSD# 1, Johnson CSD#1, Laramie CSD#1, Laramie CSD#2, Niobrara CSD#1, Park CSD#1, Park CSD#6, Park CSD#16, Platte CSD#2, Region V BOCES, Sheridan CSD#1, Sublette CSD#1, Sweetwater CSD#1, Sweetwater CSD#2, Teton CSD# 1, Uinta CSD#1, Uinta CSD#4, Uinta CSD#6, Washakie CSD#1, Weston CSD#1,Weston CSD#7 and the remaining 28 AEPA State Lead Agencies Members until:
1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 24, 2022
022.5-A Athletic Equipment & Supplies; 022.5-B Career & Technical Education; 022.5-C Institutional Kitchen Equipment
All responses shall be submitted online via Public Purchase by the due date and time listed above. AEPA documents can be downloaded at no cost after registering on Public Purchase at www.publicpurchase.com. Note that Vendors must be able to provide their proposed products and services in up to 29 states.
Solicitations will be publicly opened 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2022, at Lakes Country Service Cooperative, 1001 E Mt. Faith, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Contact Nita Werner, nwerner@newboces.com
Publish: January 19, 2022 5125
