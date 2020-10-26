CCSD#1-Call for Bids...
CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1
CALL FOR BIDS
Converse County School District #1 is calling for bids for removal of the existing buildings and site work and furnish and install a new modular classroom building at Shawnee Rural School location. The bids will be opened on December 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Central Administration Office at 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, Wyoming. For further information, please call Director of Maintenance, Mitch Johnson at (307) 358-5671.
Sealed bids are to be mailed or delivered to Converse County School District #1 Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633-2615. Sealed proposals must be marked “Shawnee Rural Schools Modular” on the outside of the envelope. Electronic mail bids may be submitted to Mitch Johnson at mitchjohnson@ccsd1.org. Acceptable digital formats include Word or PDF. Converse County School District #1 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to determine who the best and most responsible bidder is and to waive any informality in the bidding. Please be advised, in the event there are less than two (2) bids as of the closing date, the bid closing date may be amended or all bids rejected, in the district’s discretion.
Jay Butler, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: October 21 & 28, 2020 4392
