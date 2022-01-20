CCSD#1-DPS Fire Alarm System Upgrade...

CCSD1 DPS Fire Alarm System Upgrade

 

Project Identification: Replace the existing Fire Alarm System to a new Voice Over Evacuation Fire Alarm System

 

Contact: Please direct all questionsvia email to mitchjohnson@ccsdl.org

Owner: Converse County School District #1, Douglas,Wyoming 82633

Owner’s Representative: Mitch Johnson-Facilities Director

   

Walkthrough 10:00 AM January 17, 2022

Proposals Due: 2:00 PM February 1, 2022

Bid Opening: 2:15 PM February 1, 2022

Contract Award: (Board Meeting) February 8, 2022

Work Window: May 27, 2022 to August 19, 2022

Publish: January 19, 2022    5127

