CCSD#1-DPS Fire Alarm System Upgrade...
CCSD1 DPS Fire Alarm System Upgrade
Project Identification: Replace the existing Fire Alarm System to a new Voice Over Evacuation Fire Alarm System
Contact: Please direct all questionsvia email to mitchjohnson@ccsdl.org
Owner: Converse County School District #1, Douglas,Wyoming 82633
Owner’s Representative: Mitch Johnson-Facilities Director
Walkthrough 10:00 AM January 17, 2022
Proposals Due: 2:00 PM February 1, 2022
Bid Opening: 2:15 PM February 1, 2022
Contract Award: (Board Meeting) February 8, 2022
Work Window: May 27, 2022 to August 19, 2022
Publish: January 19, 2022 5127
