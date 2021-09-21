Notice of Postponement...
NOTICE OF SALE POSTPONEMENT
The foreclosure sale of 1032 Durango Drive, Douglas, WY 82633 is being postponed from June 02, 2020 to 09/29/2021
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
(For Publication)
WHEREAS NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a default in the payment under the terms of a secured and perfected Note has occurred. The Note is secured by a Mortgage dated April 21, 2016 and recorded on April 28, 2016 at REC # 1049265, Book 1584 at Page 789 in the records of Converse County, Wyoming from John W Hunt and Renee E Hunt, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC for the amount of $209,917.00. The Mortgage having been assigned to and now in possession of BankUnited N.A., through an assignment recorded on January 14, 2020 at REC# 1091594, Book 1692 at Page 282 in the records of Converse County, Wyoming.
WHEREAS the Mortgage contains a power of sale, which by reason of the default that has occurred, the Mortgagee has declared to become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any suit or proceeding instituted and the same discontinued and:
WHEREAS written Notice of Intent to Foreclose by Sale and Advertisement has been served upon the record owner and party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to commencement of the publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage at the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $211,383.12 which consists of the unpaid principal balance of $191,548.07, plus outstanding charges, attorney fees, costs expected, accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice.
WHEREAS this property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale and any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
NOW, THEREFORE BankUnited N.A. as Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by having the mortgaged property sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash on September 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. For application on the above described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to wit:
Lot 20, Block 1, Clearfield No. 3 Addition to the Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming.
With an address of 1032 Durango Drive, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Together with all improvements thereon situated and all fixtures and appurtenances, thereto.
BankUnited N.A.
Scott D. Toebben, Wyoming State Bar No. 7-5690
Randall S. Miller & Associates, P.C. - CO
216 16th Street, Suite 1210
Denver, CO 80202
Phone: 720-259-6710
Publish: September 15 & 22, 2021 4916
