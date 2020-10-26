Cameco Resources...
PROPOSED AMENDMENT - CAMECO RESOURCES SMITH RANCH HIGHLAND MINE
ALTERNATE CONCENTRATION LIMIT LICENSE AMENDMENT FOR THE RESTORATION OF MINE UNIT 1,
SOURCE MATERIAL LICENSE SUA 1548
Public Notice
Cameco Resources of 762 Ross Road, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 has applied for an amendment to Source Material License SUA 1548 from the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality of the State of Wyoming for Alternative Concentration Limits for Mine Unit One. The Mine Unit One License Amendment area is a uranium wellfield located in the Smith Ranch-Highland Uranium Mine: (Sections 16 and 21, Township 36N, Range 72W to Sections 13 and 24, Township 35N Range 75 W, USGS 7.5’ Topographic Quadrangle Map, Converse County, Wyoming). The Smith Ranch-Highland Mine is located in the Southern Powder River Basin approximately 25 miles northwest of the town of Douglas, Wyoming. The proposed Alternative Concentration Limit long term monitoring is scheduled to begin in December of 2020 and is estimated to continue until 2023. The proposed future use of the affected land, after mining, is unrestricted use for livestock grazing and wildlife.
The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an initial draft decision to approve the license amendment application. Information regarding this initial draft decision and the application may be reviewed in the office of the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality in Cheyenne or the Converse County Clerk’s Office in Douglas, Wyoming. Written comments to the proposed license amendment must be received by the Administrator of the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Suite 10, Cheyenne, WY 82002, before the close of business, December 14, 2020. If a written comment from an aggrieved party specifically requests a public hearing before the Department of Environmental Quality, a public hearing shall be held. The Department of Environmental Quality shall publish notice of the time, date and location of the hearing in a newspaper of statewide or general circulation or on the Department of Environmental Quality’s web site before the public hearing. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission will be mailed a copy of the application mine plan map within 5 days after first publication.
