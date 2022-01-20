CCSD#1-DPS

Flooring Remodel...

CCSD1 DPS Flooring Remodel

Project Identification: Replace the existing Flooring with new Flooring specified in the description below.  

Contact: Please direct all questions via email to mitchjohnson@ccsd1.org

Owner: Converse County School District #1, Douglas, Wyoming 82633

Owner’s Representative: Mitch Johnson-Facilities Director

• Walkthrough 10:00 AM January 19, 2022

• Proposals Due: 2:00 PM February 1, 2022

• Bid Opening: 2:00 PM  February 1, 2022

• Contract Award: (Board Meeting) February 9, 2022

• Work Window: May 27, 2022 to August 19, 2022

Publish: January 19, 2022    5128

