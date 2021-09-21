C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, Sept. 7 & 8, 2021
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:23 a.m. on September 7, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. A discussion of ARP funds available through the Economic Development Administration for coal-impacted communities occurred; representatives from the Town of Glenrock; Town of Rolling Hills; and the City of Douglas shared ideas for projects. Updates for Ayres Natural Bridge were provided by Mr. Doug Macdonald, Park Caretaker, including a scaling proposal from Geovert, LLC in the amount of 12350 with commencement in early 2022. Mr. Macdonald provided official notice that this was his last season as Caretaker. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director. Mr. Derek Daniels, C&H Aggregate, LLC, met with the Commissioners remotely to discuss a Notice of Industrial Activity for a Limited Mine Operation and the need for a land use letter. The Commissioners approved the letter and reminded the applicant to timely and accurately report tonnages from the gravel pit. All elected officials met to discuss the COVID situation within Converse County. The meeting recessed at 12:30 p.m. and reconvened at 1:22 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects; and Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, and Mr. Cal Twiford, Consultant, provided updates on Road & Bridge projects. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Notice to Proceed for the Antelope Coal Mine Road Culvert Replacement project; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the August 17, 2021 regular Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of 2586237.74: 60 307 Healing Waters; 15 307 Signs & More; 14355 A Diamond Trucking; 40.04 AT&T Mobility; 199.70 Advanced Animal Clinic; 4275 Advanced Geotechnical Solutions; 52044.16 AFD Pavement Marking; 240 Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 1000 Alley, Linda S; 1648.07 ALSCO; 1889.79 Archangel Device; 279 Arrow Electric; 2284.46 Atlas Office Products; 710.59 Atlas Premier Service; 190 Atlas Reproduction; 750 Axon Enterprise; 1175.32 B & B Leasing Co; 94111.65 B&M Sand/Gravel; 1200 Big Horn Tire; 3980.80 Bison Pump/Supply; 3235.29 Black Hills Energy; 33715 Blackburn Cattle Co; 169.68 Bliss, Mary; 740.29 Bloedorn Lumber-Douglas; 1797.01 Blue 360 Media; 488.29 Bob Ruwart Motors; 250 The Body Shop; 730.68 Bomgaars Supply; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club- Douglas; 8333.34 Boys & Girls Clubs-Central WY; 9932.25 Breit Roofing; 629 Bryan C Cropper; 2328 ByteSpeed; 575 Campbell County; 448 Cardinal Components; 1592.58 Carquest Douglas; 331.62 Cash-Wa Distributing Co of Kearney; 1968.40 Casper Winnelson; 71.97 CDW Gov’t; 8955.17 CenturyLink; 302738.68 CIGNA Health & Life Insurance Co; 5207.25 City of Douglas; 15.17 Clover Propane Service; 262 Control Solutions; 11.75 Converse County Assessor; 11800 Converse County Firewise; 262.50 Converse County Search/Rescue Unit; 12868 Cornerstone Detention Products; 33.60 Cowardin, Darcey; 10.50 Cowboy Car Wash; 296.06 CPS Distributors; 193.38 Croell; 70.50 Cytocheck Laboratory; 9512 Darktrace Holdings Ltd; 953.23 Dearborn Life Insurance Co; 236.57 Decker Auto Glass; 1470 Deines, Sherry M; 23187 Delta Dental of WY; 100 Dept of the Interior; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 2062.76 Ditch Witch of the Rockies; 12238 Douglas Budget; 39.97 Douglas Business Center; 420 Douglas Day Spa; 153.53 Douglas Grocery; 852.15 Douglas Hardware Hank; 130 Douglas Tire Center; 920 Douglas Trap Club; 11710.24 Driven Powersports; 1572.50 DRU Consulting LLC; 51882.55 Dustbusters; 360 Edwards, Joanna; 1635 Emery Septic; 90 The Eye Institute of WY; 1719.36 Fastenal Company; 3808 FFF Enterprises; 397258.14 Fire Suppression Authority; 313.58 Floyd’s Truck Center WY; 903.50 Focke, Amanda; 3228.04 Freestone Midstream; 5083.25 Geotec Industrial Supply; 4366.62 Glaxosmithkline Financial; 5000 Glenrock Golf Club; 1440 Glenrock Health Center; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes; 6026.45 Grainger; 28 Grant, Richard C; 186 Great America Financial Services Corp; 211.09 Greiner Ford of Casper; 16656.33 GSG Architecture; 126 H&H Electric; 585 Hansuld, Tia; 36.38 Harris Barbara; 5910.85 HDR Engineering Inc; 59.02 Health Merch; 205 Hilltop National Bank; 127.50 Hinckley, Thomas ; 67.20 Hiser, Andrea R; 48577.75 Homax Oil Sales; 70.73 Hughes Network Systems; 2586 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 710.17 ICS Jail Supplies; 120 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 41 Institutional Eye Care; 134.95 Interstate Batteries; 159 Intoximeters; 2519.82 Jerry s Welding-Steel Fab; 14355 JM Trucking; 1770 Johnson Controls; 180 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 15125 KCK; 428.96 Kelly, Tom; 30702.10 Keyhole Technologies; 1157.76 Kone; 2500 Laramie Peak Humane Society; 16839.46 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 904 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 1560.24 Lost Creek Holdings; 780 Marlin Business Bank; 5335 Marty Davies Trucking; 360 Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges; 288.20 The Master’s Touch; 7645 McKillip Trucking; 2531.41 Medicine Bow Technologies; 104981.09 Memorial Hospital of Converse County; 231.92 Menards; 108.60 Merback Award Co; 4690.29 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp; 482.50 Mill Iron Diamond Ranch; 253666.49 Mobile Concrete; 1680 Moore, Dale; 259.05 Motion and Flow Control Products; 41.83 Motorola Solutions; 437.84 Mountain States Lithographing; 9.81 NAPA - Glenrock; 195 Natrona County Sheriff Office; 731 NMS Labs; 1281.41 Norco; 2063.81 North Bill Disposal; 4736.88 Northwest Community Action Programs ; 255.72 O Reilly Automotive; 70 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 307.96 Office Depot; 5997.49 OK Wrecking; 15345 Olsen, Christie; 7717.41 On Deck Sports; 6500 OpenGov; 225 Peak Fitness; 360 Peasley and Armstrong LLP; 2577.87 Peterbilt of WY; 301.26 Pitney Bowes Global Financial Svcs; 10624.50 Plainsman Printing/Supply; 29920 Price Pumping Service; 14795 Price Trucking; 385 Prima Public Risk Management Assoc; 1183 Professional Pathology of WY; 3115.12 ProForce Law Enforcement; 2128.75 Provence, Dakota; 366.02 Quill Corporation; 568 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 713.83 R&S Northeast 1409.51 Range; 565 Rapid Fire Protection; 2161.27 Renegade Off-Road & Driveline Repair; 343.58 Restaurant Central; 6215 Riordan Trucking; 19704.17 Rocky Mountain Power; 253.50 Rocky Mountain Wash; 165.95 Rons Supply; 7645 Saddleback Trucking; 437.10 Sams Club; 528687 Sampson Construction Co; 28 Sandy’s Sewing; 1365.21 Sanofi Pasteur; 60 Secretary of State; 3803.52 Shattos Frontier Drug; 35.84 Shepherd, Johnna; 112.56 Smith, Heidi J; 4683.33 Solutions For Life; 20.43 State of WY; 118.88 Stericycle; 4250 Stinson, Bridget; 1235.18 Stotz Equipment; 15784.84 Summit Food Service; 240 Sundseth, Melony; 10560 Sybille Creek Services; 650.31 Top Office Products; 2500 TOV Consulting Communications; 983.55 Town of Glenrock; 1809.86 Trane U S; 2655.29 Tyler Technologies; 236.32 Ullery, Jennifer; 326.41 UW 4-H in Converse County; 972.11 Verizon Wireless; 15542.64 Visa; 1985.47 Visionary Communications; 183.99 Vyve Broadband; 50 WACERS; 3850 Washington, Andre M; 865 WatchGuard Video; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 1500 Western Specialty Insurors; 6678.10 Western Sunset; 115.40 Willox Jim; 1950.34 Woodys Tip Top Service; 7645 WW Trucking; 22189.50 WY Behavioral Institute; 416.67 WY Child & Family Dev; 24361.45 WY Dept of Health-Public Health Nursing; 1733.93 WY Dept of Transport; 513 WY Dept of Workforce Services; 24238.31 WY Machinery; 1473 WY Public Health Lab; 150 WY Work Warehouse; 492 Xerox Financial Services; 508.75 Y2 Consultants; 3750 Youth Dev. Services; 30580 Z Lazy Y Trucking; 1068.45 Zero9 Holsters; monthly reports for August: Clerk: 31416.75; Clerk of District Court: 5550.16; void warrant 060593, 481.85 (duplicate payment); void warrant 60962 100.00 (incorrect vendor); Mr. Short seconded, the Commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the Agreement between Converse County and Knife River for the Antelope Coal Mine Road Culvert Replacement project as presented; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the 2021 Wellness Contract between Converse County and Wyoming Health Fairs for the 2021 Health Fair, September 15-17, 2021; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed at 5:10 p.m. and reconvened at 8:23 a.m. on September 8, 2021. The Commissioners discussed a potential Recreation Master Plan between Converse County, the City of Douglas, and Converse County School District #1 with Dr. Paige Fenton-Hughes, CCSD#1 Superintendent. A general County business meeting of elected officials and department heads began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss COVID policies, procedures, and insurance requirements. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Representatives of Cowboy Skills and Wyoming Amusement, games and entertainment vendors, presented an overview of the industry. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution 06-21, a Resolution of the Governing Body for Converse County, Wyoming, Updating Policies and Procedures Specific to County Employees in Managing Operations and Financial Obligations due to the Ongoing COVID Pandemic; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve Resolution No. 07-21, Converse County, Wyoming, regarding “through truck traffic” on County Roads 1, 9, 61, 67, 66, and 56; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 3:42 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: September 22, 2021 4927
