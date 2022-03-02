Probate No. 7354...
TO all persons interested in the Estate of Mildred L. Shatto
On February 24, 2022 in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7354, application was made by Larry Shatto, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following generally discribed lands in Albany County, Wyoming:
The north 540 feet of the NW 1/4 SE1/4 of Section 17, T.28N,. R.74W. of the 6th P.M., Albany County, Wyoming.
Application was also made for summary distribution of the decedent’s rights and title and interest of mineral rights in the following lands generally described in Counverse County, Wyoming:
Township 35 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 21: E/2NW/4, W/2E/2, and SE/4SE/4
Section 22: SW/4SW/4
Section 29: E/2NW/4, SW/4NW/4,SW/4, and SW/4SE/4
Any objection to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later 20 days after mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: February 25, 2022
_______________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB, No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: March 2 & 9, 2022 5197
