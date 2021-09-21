Probate No. 7289...
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF VIVIEN BOYCE aka OPAL VIVIEN BOYCE:
On August 10, 2021, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7289, Application was made by Barbara A. Webb, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following generally described lands in Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 33 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M.
Section 1: NW¼, NW¼SW¼
Section 2: NE¼SE¼
Section 11: SW¼NE¼, S½
Section 13: W½NW¼
Section 14: SE¼
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: September 3, 2021
________________________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: September 15 & 22, 2021 4920
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.