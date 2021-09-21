Probate No. 7289...

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF VIVIEN BOYCE aka OPAL VIVIEN BOYCE:

    On August 10, 2021, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7289, Application was made by Barbara A. Webb, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following generally described lands in Converse County, Wyoming:

Township 33 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M.

Section 1: NW¼, NW¼SW¼

Section 2: NE¼SE¼

Section 11: SW¼NE¼, S½

Section 13: W½NW¼

Section 14: SE¼

    ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.

DATED: September 3, 2021

________________________________

Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738

Peasley & Armstrong LLP

119 S. 3rd Street

Douglas, WY 82633

Attorney for Applicant

Publish: September 15 & 22, 2021    4920

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.