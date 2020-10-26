Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
October 6 and 7, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff and others requested an IT person for CCJJC. Dept. updates were provided by Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance, and Mr. Justin Lane, IT. Mr. Willox moved to approve Res. No. 20-20 Vacating/Abandoning a Portion of CR 31, Ross Road; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried unanimously. AmeriClean reps provided an overview of products/sanitation processes. The meeting recessed at 12:20 p.m. and reconvened at 1:20 p.m. Dept. updates were provided by Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects; Mr. Russ Dalgarn, EMS; and Mr. Artie Schubert, Surveyor. Mr. Grant moved to approve Res. No. 20-21 Imposing a Partial Closure of Converse County, WY due to Extreme Fire Danger; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried unanimously. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge, and Mr. Cal Twiford, consultant, provided updates on various road/construction projects and equip/staffing. The Commissioners authorized a safety bonus program payment for one employee, originally scheduled for FY2020. The meeting adjourned at 4:45 p.m. and reconvened at 9:00 a.m. on October 7, 2020. Mr. Robert Short, Chairman, was excused. During business review discussion, all elected officials agreed to create social distancing procedures for County employees/buildings effective Oct. 12, 2020. Sheriff’s Dept. requested the County pay for individual contributions to the WY Retirement fees for Search and Rescue. Mr. Doug Macdonald provided updates on Ayres Natural Bridge Park, including tree damage/closure of the Park on Oct. 15, 2020. Mr. Balor Zigmont, Central WY Motorsports, provided an overview of 2020 racing events. Ms. Tomi Strock Riordan, Ms. Roni VonOsdol, and Ms. Sybylle Smith provided information/voiced concerns regarding their views on gov’t overreach. The minutes of the regular meeting on Sept. 15, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Grant moved to approve the list of nominees for the HIMT and appoint the following members: Tony Lehner, Kassidy Laird, Crimson Miller, Cheryl Schwartzkopf, and Karen Rimmer for 2-year terms expiring Oct. 31, 2022; and Shawn Wilde for a 1-year term expiring Oct. 31, 2021; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 12:05 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Mr. Karl Hertz and Ms. Lisa Patterson discussed an MOU between the County and MHCC re: administration of the Prevention Grant program. Ms. Dru Bower, Dru Consulting, provided updates on the various energy updates and needed action items. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the 5-year extension of a Gravel Pit Agreement between the County and Richard C. Grant Jr. for the Dry Creek Pit; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried with Mr. Grant abstaining. The Commissioners met with PH nurses Melissa Ohnstad and Darcey Cowardin. Mr. Colling moved to recess into Exec Session for Personnel per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii); Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried and the regular meeting recessed at 2:30 p.m. and reconvened at 3:30 p.m. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Cert. of Uncollectible Debt for 230 as presented by the Co. Treasurer; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve revised Amend. One to Coop Agreement between WYDOT and County, Brownfield Rd/Robin Ln Project for an increase of 1,612,479, total cost of 3,643,280.0, replacing Exhibit B with Exhibit B-1; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to ratify Change Order No. 1 from Knife River for the 2020 Irvine Rd. paving project, changing start date to Oct. 8th and substantial completion to Nov. 6th, 2020 with no change in cost; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve Change Order No. 3 from Caspar Building Systems Inc. for the new Road & Bridge facility for minor changes decreasing price by 1,096, total price of 5,494,203; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the agreement between Converse County and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office for assistance during off-duty hours; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to authorize the Chairman to sign a fiber optic network construction/maintenance MOU between the City of Douglas, Converse County, and Visionary Broadband, Inc. upon final review/approval by the parties; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to authorize the Chairman to sign the MOU between Converse County and the City of Douglas regarding conduit and fiber optic cable upon final review/approval by the parties; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to authorize the Chairman to sign the Cost Share Agreement between the City of Douglas and Converse County for the installation of storm sewer as part of the Cedar St. Improvements Project upon final review and approval of the parties to include the Ambulance/EMS building parking lot; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commissioners acknowledged salary adjustments per W.S. 18-3-602(d) for Sheriff’s Office and Assessor’s Office employees effective Nov. 1, 2020 and clarified that the County-wide hiring freeze doesn’t affect salary increases for employees who reach education/certification requirements. The Commissioners authorized a one-time additional payment to Maintenance staff for additional duties due to COVID-19 and vacant janitorial services provider. The Commissioners authorized County Public Health to fill a vacant nursing position. Mr. Willox moved to approve an Agreement of Ownership between the County and Randal E & Beth Cole for ownership of gravel; seconded by Mr. Lehner; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve a modified agreement between the County and Rockin’ B Ranches LLC to expedite payment of all produced/stock-piled gravel while agreeing to withhold 10% of total estimated cost until completion; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:45 p.m.
ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
