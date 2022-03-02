Notice of Foreclosure...
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) dated August 23, 2019, executed and delivered by Fred L. Gardner (“Mortgagor”) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, its successors and assigns, as security for the Note of the same date. The Mortgage was recorded on August 26, 2019, as Reception No. 1086503 in Book 1682 at Page 645 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignment dated: September 15, 2021
Assignment recorded: September 15, 2021
Assignment recording information: Reception No. 1108081 in Book 1748 at Page 318
All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.
The Mortgage contains a power of sale that, by reason of the default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued.
Written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of this notice of sale is $255,180.14, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of this notice of sale.
The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
The current Mortgagee, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as provided by law by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff of Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash on March 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Main Lobby, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage. The mortgaged property is described as follows:
A tract of land lying in the SE1/4SE1/4 of Section 34, Township 32 North, Range 71 West of the sixth principal meridian, Converse County, Wyoming and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at the Southeast Corner of Section 34, T 32 N, R 71 W; thence N 00°59’10” W, along the East line of Section 34, a distance of 1312.68 feet; thence N 89°39’31” W, a distance of 1335.57 feet; thence S 01°03’25” E, a distance of 1319.17 feet; thence S 89°56’10” E, a distance of 1333.81 feet to the point of beginning.
Together with the right of access as set forth in instrument recorded May 2, 1978 in Book 670, page 438.
Parcel No.: 00022817, 22825 and 22809
has the address of 46 Bronco Road, Douglas, WY 82633 (the undersigned disclaims any liability for any error in the address).
Together with all improvements thereon and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.
Date: February 25, 2022
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
By: Brigham J. Lundberg
Lundberg & Associates, PC
3269 South Main Street, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Tel: (801) 263-3400
L&A No. 22.82651.1/NP/lab
Publish: March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2022 5199
