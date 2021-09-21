C.C. Change of
Polling Location...
NOTICE OF A CHANGE OF POLLING LOCATION
FOR DISTRICT 13 PRECINT 13 DRY CREEK
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October 2021, at 10:10 a.m., in the Converse County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Chambers, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, WY, a change in polling location for Dry Creek 13-13 from the Dry Creek Community Hall in Bill, WY to the Eastern Wyoming College Douglas Campus in Douglas, WY will be considered due to election security and integrity concerns. Pursuant to W.S. §22.12.101(b), a polling location change may be adopted by the County Clerk at a meeting of the County Commissioners during which the proposed change is discussed.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk, Sept. 15/16 & 22/23, 2021, Douglas Budget & Glenrock Independent; https://www.conversecounty.org/
Publish: September 15 & 22, 2021 4918
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.