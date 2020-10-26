Sample Ballot...

SAMPLE BALLOT

SUNDANCE MEADOWS WATER DISTRICT

County of Converse, State of Wyoming

SPECIAL DISTRICT ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON THE

November 3, 2020

INSTRUCTIONS: To vote for a person whose name is printed on the ballot, mark the square immediately to the right of the name of that person. To vote for a person whose name is NOT printed on the ballot, write that name in the blank space provided for that purpose and mark the square immediately to the right of the name of that person.

CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTOR

Sundance Meadows Water District

DIRECTOR, Four-year term        Vote for TWO

(Term Ending in November, 2024)

Charles Mangus .............................................................................p

Brad Sishc ......................................................................................p

___________________________ .................................................p

__________________________ ...................................................p

Please return your completed ballot to the Converse County Clerk’s Office in the enclosed, self-addressed envelope by 4:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020 in order for it to be counted as an official ballot.

The return envelope must contain the ballot and affidavit. The certification on the back of the envelope must be completed by the qualified elector whose ballot is in the envelope!

Publish: October 21, 2020    4381

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.