C.C. Tourism Board...
The Converse County Tourism Board will meet on the following dates. The public is welcome to attend.
September 21, 2021 • Glenrock Library, Glenrock • 5 p.m.
October 19, 2021 • College Inn, Douglas • 5 p.m.
November 16, 2021 • Ranahans, Douglas • 5 p.m.
December 21, 2021 • Ruthe James Williams Memorial Conference Center • 5 p.m.
Publish: September 15, 2021 4917
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.