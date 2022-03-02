Probate No. 7339...
To all persons interested in the Estate of: Terry Vee Zancanella
You are hereby notified that on January 28, 2022, the estate of the above named decedent was admitted to probate by the District Court of Converse County, Wyoming in Probate No. 7339, and that Verna Elizabeth Wittrock was appointed Personal Representative thereof.
Notice if further Given that all indebted to the decedent, or the estate of the deceedent, are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at P.O. Box 703, Douglas, WY 82633.
Creditors having claims against the decedent, or the estate, are required to file them, in duplicate, with necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice. If such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid they will be forever barred.
Dated this 23rd day of February, 2022.
_______________________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
P.O. Box 703
Douglas, WY 82633
307-358-4505
Attorney for Personal Representative
Publish: March 2, 9 & 16, 2022 5195
