PUBLIC NOTICE
COVID-19 NOTICE
Do not enter the Commission’s offices if you are not feeling well.
Social distancing (6 feet) is required in the Commission’s offices.
Commission employees and visitors are encouraged to wear face masks, when entering and exiting the building and in common areas. (Lobby, hearing room, bathrooms, hallways, library, etc.)
Please use hand sanitizer when arriving and departing the Commission’s offices, and use disinfectant wipes to clean your immediate area before leaving the hearing room or other common areas.
Masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the Commission’s offices.
1. Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application for authority to establish new Tariff Schedule 400, Special Contracts (Schedule 400). The public hearing is set to commence on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On June 28, 2021, the Company filed an Application for approval of proposed Schedule 400 to authorize the Company to enter into special contracts for electric utility service pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-3-116, which allows public utilities to enter into service agreements that comply with the terms of the statute. Proposed Schedule 400 is a general tariff that provides guidelines for customers who qualify for an electric utility service agreement pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-3-116.
Proposed Schedule 400 will be applicable to all customers that meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the tariff’s language. The tariff proposes a framework for eligible customers to negotiate and enter into a special contract or tariff rate. In order to qualify for service under Schedule 400, a customer must meet the following requirements: [i] have a minimum electric service load of 10,000 kilowatts (“kW”); [ii] either demonstrate unique characteristics of load or demonstrate a viable/competitive alternative energy source or business location; [iii] agree to terms, rates, and charges that generate enough revenue to cover incremental costs to provide service to the customer during the term of the contract; and [iv] agree to terms to reasonably contribute to fixed cost recovery. The Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate and Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers (WIEC) intervened and requested a hearing.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules, and subject to any applicable national, state or local public health related orders or directives. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Attend Zoom Meeting and actively participate at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893870312
Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:
1 253 215 8782 US or 1 669 900 9128 US
Meeting ID: 898 9387 0312
Any updates will be announced at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.
The number of people in the Commission’s hearing room and auxiliary spaces will be limited to maintain recommended physical distance between individuals. Facemasks will be available at this Public Hearing.
If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-602-EA-21 in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to https://psc.wyo.gov/calendar/livestream at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.
Dated: January 10, 2022.
Publish: January 19 & 26, 2022 5120
