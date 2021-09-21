Docket No. 7272...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR
CONVERSE COUNTY
Docket No. 7272
In the Matter of the Estate of )
HERMAN J. SCHLICHTING, )
a/k/a HERMAN SCHLICHTING )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SUMMARY
DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION OF REAL PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a sworn application has been made for a decree in the Eighth Judicial District Court in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming, establishing in Miller Energy Group, LLC, Donald A. Schlichting, Trustee of the Schlichting Family Trust dated June 16, 1989, Linda Beth Hansen, and Mark Ward Harris the right and title to the decedent’s interests in real property, including all oil, gas, coal, fissionable materials and other minerals, including without limitation all fee interests, working interests, royalty interests of all types, and other payments out of production, situate in: Converse County, State of Wyoming. For a complete listing of such identified lands, a copy of the application may be acquired at the Converse County District Court, Docket No. 7272.
If no objection to the application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this Notice, the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property located in Wyoming.
Miller Energy Group, LLC, Applicant
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT
Quinn J. Lance, Attorney No. 7-5571
Oram & Houghton, PLLC
6535 Brentwood St.
Arvada, CO 80004
(801) 718-4573
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: September 15 & 22, 2021 4915
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.