Notice of Intent...
Notice of Intent to Vacate and Replat
Land in Converse County, Wyoming
Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Real Estate Sudbivision Act, Statutes 18-5-301 through 18-5-315 Session Laws of 1975 as amended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT William and Tricia Mutchler intend to apply for a Subdivision Permit from the Converse County Board of County Commissioners to subdivide lands in Converse County, Wyoming, to be called Mutchler Estates.
These lands are comprised of 15.89 acres located in Section 24 Township 33 North, Range 71 West. These lands are currently addressed as 176 State Highway 59, Douglas, WY 82633. The property is being subdivided for the purpose of splitting into two lots.
Publish: September 15 & 22, 2021 4921
