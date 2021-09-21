Glenrock Library...
CONVERSE COUNTY LIBRARY – GLENROCK – MEETING HALL
518 SOUTH 4TH STREET
GLENROCK, WYOMING 82637
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
The Converse County, Wyoming, Library Board is requesting sealed bids for the following project:
Glenrock Library Meeting Hall Renovation Project
The scope of the project shall include remodeling approx. 2,733 sq. ft. of the main level and 568 sq. ft. of the basement of existing building. Selective demolition of tiered & non-tiered concrete slab on grade, site re-grading, disconnection of existing utilities, landscaping, select CMU wall removal, drywall/steel stud framed wall removal, flooring, roof penetrations, mechanical, electrical. New construction shall consist of: selective sitework, fencing, landscaping, new utility connections, concrete/asphalt paving, footings, foundations, cast-in place concrete flatwork, steel canopy, band shelter, new membrane roofing system, metal roofing, metal gutters & downspouts, structural and non-structural stud wall framing, drywall, hollow metal door frames and doors, wood doors, glazing, aluminum exterior bi-fold doors, operable partition, resilient flooring, carpet, acoustical wall and ceiling panels, division 10 items, roller window shades, kitchen equipment, audio/visual equipment, mechanical, electrical, data, and plumbing.
A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is required of all General Contractors at the project site: 518 South 4th Street, Glenrock, WY on September 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. MDT. Bids will not be accepted from contractors not in attendance. Questions requiring a response for bid clarification shall be received until 12:00 p.m. (noon) MDT on September 30, 2021.
Bids and Qualification Statements shall be hand delivered to: Converse County Library – Glenrock, 506 South 4th Street, Glenrock, WY 82637, Attn: Hal Hutchison by October 7, 2021, at 2:15 p.m. MDT at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Each bid and qualification statement shall be placed in a sealed envelope (or package) marked “Sealed Bid”. The sealed envelope (or package) shall include the project name, bid #, due date and the name of the bidder clearly marked on the outside of the envelope (or package). The bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to post Performance and Payment Bonds in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the amount bid. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after opening. It is to be understood that the OWNER may reject any and all bids, make substitutions, and waive any informalities and technicalities as will be in their best interest. The 5% preference for Wyoming Resident Contractors WILL BE in effect.
Bid documents may be obtained from the Architect, Amundsen Associates, Attn: Grady Davis, at 212 E. Second Street, Casper, WY 82601, email gdavis@amundsenassociates.com or by phone (307) 234-9999. Plans will be available September 16, 2021. A PDF format will be available via Dropbox or FTP site. Digital copies burned to a CD can be provided for a fee of $50.00. No hard copies of the plans and specifications will be provided.
The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and informalities, reject any or all bids without further obligation and to accept any bid deemed desirable.
By: Converse County Library Board, Owner
Dated this 8th September 2021.
Publish: September 15 & 22, 2021 4923
