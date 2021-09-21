Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to establish a total gas cost rate of $0.3763 per therm, representing an increase of $0.0218 per therm, effective on and after September 1, 2021. The rate is applicable to approximately 68,913 customers, including all Cheyenne and Cody Division customers and all Choice Gas customers in the Casper, Gillette, and Torrington Divisions who have elected to take service under the Gas Cost Adjustment Rate (formerly known as the Pass-on Rate [Regulated Rate]). The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing, and further order of the Commission.
The proposed gas cost rate results in a monthly increase of approximately $0.78 or 1.9% for residential customers using a monthly average of 36 therms during the rate-effective period from September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021, and results in an overall projected dollar-for-dollar increase in the Company’s revenues of approximately $427,004 during the same period.
The Commission also approved the Company’s request to implement a February 2021 Extreme Weather Rider rate on an interim basis, subject to refund or adjustment, effective September 1, 2021, in Docket No. 30026-45-GP-21. The net effect of the changes is an increase in the volumetric rate of $0.1444 per therm and results in an average monthly increase of approximately $5.19 or 12.3% for residential customers using a monthly average of 36 therms during the rate-effective period from September 2021 through November 2021.
Commission Rule Chapter 3, Section 26 allows a utility to pass on to its customers known or projected commodity cost increases or decreases on a dollar-for-dollar basis, subject to public
notice, opportunity for hearing and refund.
Interested persons may inspect the Application at BHWG’s Wyoming business office and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. The Application is available for inspection by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov.
Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before October 8, 2021. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth the grounds under which it is made and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-
47-GP-21 in your communications.
Dated: September 9, 2021.
