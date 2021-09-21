City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes, August 23, 2021. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Mary Nicol, Treasurer/Administrative Services Director; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Todd Matthews, PD Lieutenant; Gary Schwarz, IT Director. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – August 23, 2021; Item 2b. Minutes, City Council Work Session – July 22, 2021; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – August 5, 2021; Item 2d. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – August 9, 2021. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to amend the agenda to add a Discussion Item regarding traffic control and lights at Riverbend and South Windriver Drive to Section 6, subsection C, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2095, a Resolution Changing the Zoning of Original Town of Douglas, Block 14 From B-2 General Business to CB-1 Downtown Business. Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:33 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the resolution, stating all owners have signed off on the zoning change, Planning & Zoning Commission and staff recommend approval of the application. Mayor Kemper closed the Public Hearing at approximately 5:37 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2095, as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Bid Recommendation – Police Patrol Vehicles. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Bid Recommendation for the Purchase of Two Police Patrol Vehicles from Fremont Motors – Casper, as presented, in an amount not to exceed $64,862.00 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign associated documentation. Councilperson McNare inquired into the bid bond, discussion followed. Discussion regarding the vehicle models and durability. Motion carried 5-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Dashboards – July 2021; Item 6b. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – August 16, 2021; Item 6c. Discussion, Traffic Control and Lights at Riverbend and South Windriver Drive: Councilperson Bartling expressed concerns regarding the newly installed four-way stop light at the intersection of Riverbend and Windriver Drive by the middle school, drivers were unfamiliar with the light being red and drove through the intersection, creating concerns for the safety of the crossing guard. Discussion followed regarding options for the intersection. PD Lieutenant Matthews stated there would be officers present at the intersection to help with traffic flow, temporary four-way stop signs will be installed by morning, with the intention to install them permanently. Executive Session: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn into Executive Session for the purpose of considering litigation to which our governing body is or may be a party, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(iii), no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council adjourned into Executive Session at approximately 6:11 p.m. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:10 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: September 15, 2021 4926
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.