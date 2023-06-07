Invitation to Bid...
INVITATION TO BID
Converse County HR23203- Delineator Removal/Installation
Converse County is seeking bids for: REMOVAL OF EXISTING METAL POSTS & INSTALLATION OF OWNER-PROVIDED SHUR-TITE FLEXIBLE DELINEATORS ALONG PAVED PORTIONS OF SELECTED COUNTY ROADWAYS.
To obtain a complete bid package, and for any questions regarding the project, contact Dave Shaw at Converse County Road & Bridge Department at (307) 351-0144 or email - dave.shaw@conversecountywy.gov
Bids are to be submitted to the Converse County Road & Bridge Dept., 44 Twin Bridges Rd., Douglas, WY 82633. If mailing a bid, the address of P.O. Box 770 Douglas, WY 82633 shall be used for bid submission. The bid form shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope, marked with the project title and name and address of the Bidder. If the bid is sent through the mail or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope with the notation, “BID ENCLOSED” on the face of it. Mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 2pm at the Road & Bridge Main Office in Douglas. The deadline for submitting bids will be 3:00 P.M. MDT, June 28, 2023. Late submittals will not be accepted.
Public bid opening will be held at the Converse County Road & Bridge Department, 44 Twin Bridges Rd, Douglas, WY beginning at 3:00 P.M. MDT, on June 28, 2023. Official bid award will be made after that date subject to approval by WYDOT.
Publish: June 7, 14 & 21, 2023 5987
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.