Volunteer Fire
Department
Sealed Bids...
Sealed bids will be received for the Douglas Fire Training Facility Remodel in the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department until 5:00 pm., June 28th, 2023, and read immediately thereafter, in the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department at 230 North 2nd St, Douglas, Wyoming. Mail all bids to Douglas Volunteer Fire Department, Attn: Trevor Panasuk, 230 North 2nd St, Douglas, WY 82633. Any bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. Approved plans, specifications, and bid forms can be obtained at the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department 230 North 2nd St. Douglas, WY 82633. 307-359-2619.
Publish: June 7 & 14, 2023 5986
