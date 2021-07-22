City of Douglas
City Council Meeting Minutes, June 28, 2021. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson Kim Pexton. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Treasurer/Administrative Services Director; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Gregory R. C. Hasman, Douglas Budget; H. Rick Hollon, Douglas Municipal Court Judge. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Councilperson McNare stated he will abstain from Item 5m, Approval of Septic System Request – Heritage Estates, Lot 10. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 28, 2021; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – June 14, 2021. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2091, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit to Scott and Jacey Bauman to allow the Short-Term Rental of a Dwelling in a CB-1 Downtown Business Zone at 313 Center Street (Original Town of Douglas, Block 16, Lot 7) Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:33 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the application and property, stating that the apartment in use will need to be brought into compliance with dwelling requirements per code prior to the use being allowed. Chaffin stated the Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval with 3 conditions, the approval is specific to the applicant, it’s not transferable, and that the dwelling be brought into compliance for short-term rentals prior to the conditional use permit being issued. Councilperson McNare inquired into if the property is currently being rented. Chaffin stated it is not, they have let friends and family stay there previously. Discussion followed. Mayor Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:37 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2091 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 5b. Ordinance No. 1009, an Ordinance Amending Chapter 5.16 of Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Liquor Licensing, Permitting, and Sales in Order to Comply with Actions Taken During the 2021 Legislative Session, First Reading. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Ordinance No. 1009 as presented, on its First Reading, brief discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5c. Douglas Housing Authority Board Appointments. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to appoint Margie Dryer to the Douglas Housing Authority Board for the term beginning June 28, 2021 and ending June 30, 2026. Mayor Kemper thanked Ms. Dryer and Mr. Shatto for volunteering to be on this board. Motion carried 5-0. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to appoint Kerry Shatto to the Douglas Housing Authority Board for the remainder of the term ending June 30, 2022, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5d. Converse County Tourism Board Appointments. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to appoint Zach Martinez, Robin Cross, and Jamie Sullivan as City of Douglas representatives to the Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board for the term beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2024. Mayor Kemper thanked everyone for being willing to serve their community. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5e. Converse County Tourism Board – By-Laws. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Revised By-Laws of the Converse County Tourism Board as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5f. Designation of Official City of Douglas Newspaper. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to formally designate the Douglas Budget as the official newspaper for the City of Douglas, for a term ending June 30, 2023, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5g. Publication Contract Between the City of Douglas & the Douglas Budget. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Publication Contract as presented, Between the City of Douglas and the Douglas Budget, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5h. Converse County Joint Justice Center – Joint Powers Board Agreement. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Converse County Joint Justice Center Joint Powers Board Agreement as presented, Between the City of Douglas and Converse County, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5i. Drug & Alcohol Testing Services Agreement. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Drug & Alcohol Testing Services Agreement as presented, Between the City of Douglas and Alcohol & Drug Testing Services, LLC, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5j. Municipal Judge Services Contract. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Agreement Between the City of Douglas and H. Rick Hollon for City of Douglas Municipal Judge Services, as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5k. Approval of Change Order No. 1 – Douglas Parkway Irrigation Replacement. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Change Order No. 1 for the Douglas Parkway Irrigation Replacement Project as presented, in the amount of $2,218.76, bringing the total project cost to $258,645.76, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign any associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5l. Approval of Septic System Request – Bob Williamson Park. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Request for the installation of a private wastewater disposal facility in Bob Williamson Park located at 860 West Richards Street, as presented, brief discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5m. Approval of Septic System Request – Heritage Estates, Lot 10. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Request for the installation of a private wastewater disposal facility in Heritage Estates, Lot 10, as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson McNare abstaining. Item 5n. Bid Recommendation Award – Pearson Interceptor Project. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the bid recommendation for the Pearson Interceptor Project as presented, to Ramshorn Construction for a total project amount of $586,185.00 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign any associated documentation, brief discussion followed. Motion carried 5-0. City Council Discussion Items: Item 6a. Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Review. Councilperson McNare reviewed discrepancies within the budget, specifically a difference in the sanitation budget of $500,000 from the previous year. Treasurer/Administrative Services Director Nicol explained the difference is a result of the billing changes that were made and showing the transfer between accounts within the budget. Discussion followed. McNare requested the budget notes reflect those amounts. McNare inquired into the budgeted amount for Pearson Drive and for those amounts to be listed in the budget notes. Discussion followed. Administrator Teichert stated that while there are edits within the budget document, the total amounts listed in the budget summary that was approved are correct. McNare inquired into the amount budgeted for the remaining lights at Bartling Park, it includes a $100,000 from the Recreation Board that was discussed in work session but we still need to talk to the Recreation Board. Councilperson Pexton stated she recalled Councilperson Gilbreath was going to speak with the Recreation Board. Discussion followed. McNare stated he doesn’t recall discussing Bambi HR Services in a work session and doesn’t know what we’re getting for $5,000. Pexton stated she didn’t know anything about Bambi and that she recalled we budgeted for an HR position last year. Discussion followed. McNare requested that an ordinance be created that requires the budget to be done 30 days before it’s enacted on. Councilperson Bartling stated that as a newer council person it takes at least 2 years to get comfortable with the role, he agrees there needs to be more time, and that we need a clearer on boarding process with new council members. Discussion followed. Direction to start the budget process sooner, with an additional day to meet and review as councilmembers, and to have an orientation process set up for new councilmembers. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Treasurer’s Report – May 2021; Item 7b. Dashboards – May 2021; Item 7c. Liquor License Compliance Check – Violation(s) for May 2021. Councilperson Bartling inquired into why the businesses that fail the compliance checks don’t come before the City Council for review, it’s a major infraction. Discussion followed. Staff was directed to develop an ordinance update that requires TIPS training for alcohol servers and bartenders, and to have the business owners and the employee who failed the compliance check come before Council. Item 7d. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Commission – June 17, 2021; Item 7e. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – June 21, 2021. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the June 28, 2021 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:30 p.m.
