Abanonded Vehicle...
A1 Towing & Recovery. PO Box 888. Douglas, Wy.
Abandoned vehicle auction. Gray 2004 GMC Yukon Vin# 1GKEK13Z24J284056 amount due at sale $4,320 no license plate. White 1976 Chevy ambulance Vin# CCS336J158040 amount due at sale $4,225 no license plate. Black 2007 GMC Yukon Vin# 1GKFK63867J218462 amount due at sale $ 4,155 no license plate. Auction will be held at 8:00am June 21st 2023 at A1 Towing, 31 Twin Bridges Rd Douglas, Wy. Call Steve at 307-298-7425.
Publish: June 7 & 14, 2023 5985
