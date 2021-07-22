Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) requesting authority to establish new Tariff Schedule 400, Special Contracts (Schedule 400), as more fully described below:
RMP is a public utility, as defined in Wyo. Stat. §37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), providing retail electric service under certificates of public convenience and necessity issued by the Commission. RMP is subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. §37-2-112.
On June 28, 2021, the Company filed an Application for approval of proposed Schedule 400 to authorize the Company to enter into special contracts for electric utility service pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-3-116, which allows public utilities to enter into service agreements providing they comply with the terms of this statute. Proposed Schedule 400 is a general tariff that provides guidelines for customers to qualify for an electric utility service agreement pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-3-116.
Proposed Schedule 400 will be applicable to all customers that meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the tariff’s language. The tariff proposes a framework for eligible customers to negotiate and enter into a special contract or tariff rate. In order to qualify for service under Schedule 400, a customer must meet the following requirements: [i] have a minimum electric service load of 10,000 kilowatts (“kW”); [ii] either demonstrate unique characteristics of load or demonstrate a viable/competitive alternative energy source or business location; [iii] agree to terms, rates, and charges that generate enough revenue to cover incremental costs to provide service to the customer during the term of the contract; and [iv] agree to terms to reasonably contribute to fixed cost recovery. The Company developed the eligibility criteria in an attempt to maintain compliance with the statute, to provide structure for the negotiation process, and to protect existing customers by requiring the customer to pay for the cost to provide service, which prevents cost shifting.
This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. You may review the Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during business hours or online at http://psc.wyo.gov.
Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, protest, intervention petition or request for a public hearing in this matter must file with the Commission in writing on or before August 6, 2021. Petitions shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-602-ET-21.
Publish: July 14 & 21, 2021 4804
