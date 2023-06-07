Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED REMEDY
UNDER THE VOLUNTARY REMEDIATION PROGRAM (VRP)
Pursuant to W.S. 35-11-1604, notice is hereby given that Phillips 66 Company (the Volunteer) and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) are proposing to enter into a Remedial Action Plan (RAP-2) under the VRP for the Former Conoco Glenrock Station (the Site) located at 1200 Old Glenrock Highway, Glenrock, Wyoming.
The VRP was established to provide a safe and efficient method for cleaning up contaminated sites and putting them back into productive use. The Site was entered into the VRP on June 28, 2011. Soil at the Site was historically impacted by deposition of petroleum and demolition wastes. WDEQ and the Volunteer propose to remedy soil impacts by excavation and off-site disposal of said wastes. In accordance with W.S. 35-11-1607, the requirements, remediation standards, controls (institutional and engineered) set forth in RAP-2 are permanent, except for certain situations where the agreement may be reopened or terminated.
WDEQ and the Volunteer welcome and request comments on the proposed remedy as detailed in RAP-2. Copies of the proposed RAP-2 are available for review at the Converse County Public Library – Glenrock branch. In accordance with W.S. § 35-11-1604, this Notice will be published for 4 consecutive weeks. A 30-day public comment period will follow the last publication of this Notice on June 28, 2023. Comments on the proposed remedy must be in writing, received by July 28, 2023, and addressed to: Suzanne Engels, Administrator, Solid and Hazardous Waste Division, WDEQ, 200 West 17th Street, 2nd Floor, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82002. WDEQ will respond to all comments in writing. If 25 people or an organization representing at least 25 people request an oral hearing on the proposed RAP-2, it will be held before the Administrator and separate notice of the hearing will be given. To request an oral hearing, send your request to the Administrator at the address listed above, or include it as part of your written comments on the proposed RAP-2.
For further information or to obtain a copy of the proposed RAP-2, you may contact WDEQ Project Manager PJ Wilber at 307-777-7746 or pj.wilber@wyo.gov or Phillips 66 Program Manager, Cole Grover at 406-255-1610 or cole.r.grover@p66.com.
Publish: June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2023 5983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.