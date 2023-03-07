Probate No. 7483...
THE DISTRICT COURT OF CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
BARBARA LYNN OAKLEY-BINGEMER, )
)
Deceased. ) Probate No. 7483
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of March, 2023 the Last Will and Testament of said Decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named Court, and that John Loren Oakley was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside said Will must be filed in said Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said Decedent or to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at the office of Western Law Associates, P.C., 277 Lincoln, Lander, WY 82520.
Creditors having claims against said Decedent or the Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Eighth Judicial District Court Clerk, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas Wyoming, 82633, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 3rd day of March, 2023.
_______________________________
Rick L. Sollars, WSB # 5-2394
277 Lincoln Street
Lander, WY 82520
Attorney for the Estate of Barbara Lynn Oakley-Bingemer
Publish: March 8, 15 & 22, 2023 5813
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.