THE DISTRICT COURT OF CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING

EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF     )

                    )

BARBARA LYNN OAKLEY-BINGEMER,    )

                    )

Deceased.                )      Probate No. 7483

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

    You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of March, 2023 the Last Will and Testament of said Decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named Court, and that John Loren Oakley was appointed Personal Representative thereof.  Any action to set aside said Will must be filed in said Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.

    Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said Decedent or to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at the office of Western Law Associates, P.C., 277 Lincoln, Lander, WY 82520.

    Creditors having claims against said Decedent or the Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Eighth Judicial District Court Clerk, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas Wyoming, 82633, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.

DATED this 3rd day of March, 2023.

_______________________________

Rick L. Sollars, WSB # 5-2394

277 Lincoln Street

Lander, WY  82520

Attorney for the Estate of Barbara Lynn Oakley-Bingemer

Publish: March 8, 15 & 22, 2023    5813

