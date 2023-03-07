Probate No. 7383...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)SS
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Probate No. 7383
GUARDIANSHIP OF )
Anton Good )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO Angela Austin RESPONDENT.
RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: NOT KNOWN
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian , Probate Action No. 7383, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is: 107 No. 5th, Suite 228, Douglas, WY seeking Guardianship of a Minor Child(ren).
Unless you file an Answer or otherwise respond to the Petition or Motion referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a Default Judgement will be taken against you and the party’s request may be granted.
DATED this 3rd day of March, 2023
BY CLERK OF COURT
/s/Deborah Kornegay
Clerk of District Court/Deputy
Publish: March 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023 5812
