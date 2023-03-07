Probate No. 7383...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            )SS

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )    8th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE    )    Probate No. 7383

GUARDIANSHIP OF    )

Anton Good        )

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO Angela Austin RESPONDENT.

RESPONDENT’S CURRENT ADDRESS: NOT KNOWN

    You are hereby notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian , Probate Action No. 7383, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is: 107 No. 5th, Suite 228, Douglas, WY seeking Guardianship of a Minor Child(ren).

    Unless you file an Answer or otherwise respond to the Petition or Motion referenced above within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, a Default Judgement will be taken against you and the party’s request may be granted.

    DATED this 3rd day of March, 2023

BY CLERK OF COURT

/s/Deborah Kornegay

Clerk of District Court/Deputy

Publish: March 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023    5812

