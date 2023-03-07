Notice of Adoption...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Adoption No. 627
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
ADOPTION OF )
) CLOSED AND CONFIDENTIAL
B.L.T, )
minor child. )
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
To: SHAWN MERRILL TURNER Last known address: 3714 SALIDA CT.
EVANS, CO 80620
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a petition for the adoption of B.L.T., a minor child, was filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, located in Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, on the 9th day of February, 2023, praying for the adoption of the minor child B.L.T., DOB: 2021, by Petitioner SONYA LEE PARKER.
YOU ARE HEREBY advised that you must answer the petition of the Petitioner, SONYA LEE PARKER within thirty (30) days following the last publication of this notice. If you fail to file an answer or otherwise appear within said thirty days, default judgment may be entered against you.
DATED this 2nd day of March, 2023.
BY: /s/ Sharon Whales
DEPUTY CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT
Publish: March 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023 5809
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.