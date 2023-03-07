Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
1. Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules and Special Regulations, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for approval of a 3-year demand side management (DSM) plan and for authority to adjust rates in tariff Schedule 191.
2. RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, engaged in the business of supplying electric utility service to customers throughout its six-state service territory, including Wyoming. RMP is a public utility subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction. Wyo. Stat. §§ 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C) and 37-2-112.
3. On February 23, 2023, RMP filed an Application requesting the Commission approve its 3-year DSM plan and for authority to adjust rates in tariff Schedule 191. The Company stated in the Application that the 3-year DSM plan is to create transparency, rate stability and certainty, and to enable the Company to manage DSM targets and budgets. According to the Application, the Company will continually monitor the program targets and will add, remove, and/or modify offerings and incentives to administer cost-effective programs and manage within the approved targets. The 3-year DSM Plan and associated targets are for 2024-2026.
4. In its Application, RMP proposes to implement two new programs in the DSM portfolio for demand response. The Company proposes a program for batteries installation incentives for residential customers (Category 1) and small general service customers (Category 2), and a custom program for curtailing the load of participating large commercial and industrial customers.
5. The Company proposed revisions to Schedule 191, adjusting Category 1 and 2 rates to 2.57 percent and 2.22 percent, respectively, effective January 1, 2024. RMP also proposed to revise rates for Category 3 customers to 1.19 percent, 1.32 percent, and 1.46 percent. The revised rates for Category 3 customers will be effective January 1st of each year of the 3-year DSM plan.
6. This is not a complete description of RMP’s Application. You may review the Application at RMP’s Wyoming offices and at the Commission’s office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during business hours or online at: https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx (enter Record No. 17244).
7. Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do so in writing filed with the Commission on or before March 31, 2023. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. Please be sure to mention Docket No. 20000-632-ET-23 in all correspondence with the Commission.
8. If you wish to participate in this matter and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711.
Publish: March 8 & 15, 2023 5807
