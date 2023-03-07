Abandoned Vehicle...
Abandoned Vehicle
Abandoned Vehicle Auction March 13, 2023 for a damaged 2014 White Ford F150 VIN: 1FTFW1EF9EKF19636
No license plate. Sale at 117 West Clay Street, Douglas WY, 4:00pm. Amount due at sale $1,315. Publish March 8, 2023
Publish: March 8, 2023 5805
